Why Liverpool may have to wait two more years to see Florian Wirtz ‘at his best’ as Arne Slot explains ‘the beauty’ of £116m transfer

Slot expressed strong confidence that Wirtz will continue to improve as he approaches his mid-twenties. He also praised the playmaker's development over time since joining last summer.

"I don't only hope that, I am 100% sure he will turn up [against top six teams]," he told reporters. "We play 3 of those now so there are chances but it so clear the development in 10 months, it is clear and obvious. 93 mins v Palace, wins a throw in and then hits it in the top corner. I was not convinced he could do that 8 months ago."

"His improvement, he was already an elite player, has been for me obvious. It will only continue. He is 23 on Sunday. That makes sense, every player is at his best at 25/26, he can only become better. That is the beauty of the signingswe made."