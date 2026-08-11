Predicting Liverpool's starting XI under new manager Andoni Iraola for the 2026-27 season

Iraola’s appointment as Liverpool manager marks a significant departure from the tenure of his predecessor. The Spaniard arrives with a philosophy often described as "rock and roll" football, prioritising the same high-intensity, high-pressing style that previously defined the club’s golden era at Anfield.

Returning to this high-octane approach should suit much of the current squad, even after the significant changes they have undergone in recent years. According to Planet Football, Iraola is expected to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation, though his specific tactical implementation will differ from the setup seen last season.



