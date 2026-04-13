Lionesses star Lauren James has the X-factor England need to beat Spain and gain World Cup qualifying upper hand

James only entered the 2023 Women's World Cup final as a half-time substitute, unable to make an impact great enough to prevent England succumbing to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in Sydney. When the two met in Catalunya in June last year, she wasn't in the squad, as she was recovering from a hamstring issue, and then an ankle knock forced the forward to be withdrawn 40 minutes into the Euro 2025 final a few weeks later, which England won on penalties.

The one outlier, though, was notable. When Spain came to Wembley in February of last year, James was one of the best players on the pitch, with her ability to drive at La Roja's defence regularly putting them on the back foot while her defensive work stood out, too, and helped England keep a clean sheet in an impressive 1-0 win.

That Sarina Wiegman can call upon her for Spain's return to London this week is massive, especially because of the form that James has been in as of late. There isn't another player like her in the England squad and it would not be a surprise if she makes the difference as Lionesses look to gain an upper hand in what is sure to be a fierce battle for the one automatic qualification spot in this Women's World Cup qualifying group.