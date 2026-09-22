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Alvino Hanafi

Don't go, Lionel! Scaloni urged to stay as Demichelis hails eight years of Argentina glory

Argentina
M. Demichelis
L. Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni has received significant backing from former Argentina international Martin Demichelis to remain as national team head coach. Demichelis insisted that Scaloni possesses the humility and experience to construct a new competitive cycle after eight trophy-laden years.

  • Scaloni backed to helm next Argentina cycle

    Lionel Scaloni's position at the helm of the Argentina national team received strong public support from former international team-mate Martin Demichelis. Speaking upon his return to Argentina during the Bundesliga break, the RB Leipzig head coach urged Scaloni to extend his tenure following eight years of historic success.

    Scaloni has guided La Albiceleste through a golden era, claiming the Copa America and World Cup trophies.

    Demichelis stressed that Scaloni remains the ideal leader to navigate the national team's impending generational transition.


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    Demichelis praises Scaloni's humility and vision

    Addressing ongoing questions surrounding Scaloni's long-term future, Demichelis highlighted the manager's personal qualities and tactical development. The former defender expressed total confidence in the 48-year-old's ability to refresh the squad without sacrificing competitiveness.

    He emphasized that Scaloni's proven track record gives him complete authority to introduce new players.

    "We're very spoiled, because these last eight years have been incredibly successful," Demichelis stated. "I hope the Gringo (Lionel Scaloni) stays. I hope he feels that energy and the desire to continue. Because with his humility, he's going to build a competitive team, I have no doubt."

  • Accumulated experience keys smooth transition

    Scaloni's eight-year reign provides him with an unrivaled understanding of the national team's internal dynamics. Demichelis noted that managing a major squad transition requires tactical patience and strong player relationships, qualities Scaloni has consistently demonstrated throughout his tenure.

    Having integrated young talents during previous international windows, Scaloni holds the backing of former peers and supporters alike.

    Demichelis argued that retaining Scaloni ensures continuity while La Albiceleste builds toward future international tournaments.

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  • Scaloni prepares for upcoming international test

    As Argentina gear up for the upcoming FIFA window, Scaloni remains focused on managing both short-term results and long-term roster development. The manager will look to evaluate emerging options as La Albiceleste begin assembling for their scheduled international fixtures.

    With backing from prominent football figures, Scaloni enters the next phase of his tenure with complete support.

    Argentina aim to translate their manager's vision into continued success on the pitch.

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Argentina
ARG
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Bolivia
BOL