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Are Argentina too reliant on Lionel Messi? Lionel Scaloni addresses Argentina captain's influence ahead of World Cup last-32 tie vs Cape Verde
Albiceleste launch knockout campaign
Argentina put their perfect winning record on the line this Friday when they face debutants Cape Verde in a fascinating round-of-32 showdown in humid Miami. Scaloni's star-studded squad comfortably topped Group J with three successive victories, concluding their initial campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Jordan in Dallas. Although their African opponents advanced via three consecutive draws, the reigning world champions are taking nothing for granted as tournament football transitions into a ruthless single-elimination format.
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Scaloni dismisses goalscoring dependency
Speaking to reporters in Fort Lauderdale, Scaloni addressed media scrutiny regarding his team's defensive readiness and their perceived over-reliance on their talismanic captain during the group stage. The tactician robustly defended his system, emphasising that while he welcomes a broader distribution of goals across the squad, securing collective victories remains the ultimate priority heading into a ruthless single-elimination phase.
Scaloni stated: "We are doing well, and naturally as excited as everyone else. There is an opponent to respect; they have done things very well, and the margin for error is shrinking. Whoever loses goes home. We are keeping that in mind, but it catches us at a good time. This is football, and matches are very evenly matched. Setting aside France or Mexico, who won very comfortably, other games have been very tightly contested. It will not be easy. That is the reality.
"With us, Messi has played under all sorts of conditions, so I imagine he will feature. It will depend on the match and on him. It is very difficult to predict what might happen. We have had chances fall to other players, but Leo, who is one of our forwards, scored the goals. It is not a cause for concern. I would like the goals to be shared around, but as long as the team plays well and wins, everything is fine."
Title favourites face resilient underdogs
The South American heavyweights must find a way to dismantle a stubborn Cape Verde low block that famously frustrated both Spain and Saudi Arabia during the group phase. Facing a debutant nation that remains entirely unbeaten at this tournament, Scaloni utilised his media briefing to meticulously dissect his upcoming opponents' structural strengths and transitional threat.
He added: "Cape Verde are a team that have not lost. They even deserved to win against Saudi Arabia. Against Spain and Uruguay they suffered a bit more, but they defended well. They close down central passing channels effectively and are very dangerous on the counter-attack. They have technically gifted players. They are a good team, as we have already seen. In the end, they progressed, and it does not surprise us. They are not here by accident; we must respect them, and we will do exactly that."
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Endurance test looms large
Argentina enter the knockout phase knowing their historic resilience will be tested to the absolute limit. Given that seven of their last 13 World Cup knockout fixtures have required extra time, physical conditioning in the gruelling Florida climate will prove entirely critical. The world champions must display supreme patience against a stubborn low block to avoid a penalty lottery.
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