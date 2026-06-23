'I kicked it badly!' - Lionel Messi 'very angry' about shock missed penalty vs Austria despite Argentina captain bouncing back to beat World Cup goals record

By hitting his 17th and 18th World Cup goals, Messi surpassed German striker Miroslav Klose to stand alone at the pinnacle of football history. His clinical performance guided Argentina to the summit of Group J, relieving immense pressure ahead of their final group assignment.

Despite the historic personal accolades, the veteran attacker remained grounded, adding: "It's always in our plans to win all of our games. We are Argentina, and we look to win against every rival, but we know it's not easy and we have to do it on the pitch - and today, Argentina did it. It cost us to have the long spells of possession that we wanted. They didn't really hurt us, but it was a very tight game and they played very quickly.

"I am happy with how the games went down and especially the victory. We were able to get the six points, qualifying to the round-of-32 was one of the first objectives. And qualifying in first.

"Now, it'll be a chill week knowing we got the first objective. Nothing, we think about what comes next. And yes, I experience it as something special, as I always do. As I said before, I enjoy playing and having a good time on the pitch."