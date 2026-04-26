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‘Said no’ - Lionel Messi transfer revelation made by former Barcelona boss Xavi as reasons for Argentine GOAT missing out on Camp Nou return are explained
The failed reunion with Messi and Neymar
Xavi has lifted the lid on his ambitious attempts to bring some of the most iconic names in Barcelona’s history back to Spotify Camp Nou during his managerial stint. While he successfully integrated Dani Alves, efforts to repatriate Neymar, Pedro, and most notably Lionel Messi, fell through due to a combination of financial hurdles and executive decisions. The revelation regarding Messi is particularly striking given the public narrative surrounding his departure to Inter Miami.
Speaking on Romario’s YouTube channel, Xavi explained: "As Barcelona manager, I brought back Dani Alves and tried to bring Neymar, Pedro and Messi back as well. Pedro and Neymar couldn’t be signed because of the economic situation. As for Messi, the president didn’t want him back. We tried to sign Messi in 2023. We talked for five months, and everything was ready, but in the end, the president said no."
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Training the GOAT and the Neymar comparison
Beyond the transfer drama, Xavi reflected on the unique challenges of managing and playing alongside a player of Messi's stature. He painted a picture of a footballer whose hunger for the ball remains unparalleled, even in training or competitive matches where tactical discipline is required. Their relationship, however, remained rooted in a deep mutual respect and a friendship that dates back to Messi's earliest days at La Masia.
“Sometimes Messi would get annoyed with me if I passed the ball to other players," Xavi recalled. "He’d come to me: ‘Hey, hey! What are you doing? Pass the ball to me! Get closer, play with me! I first saw Messi when he was 16 years old. They told me there was an incredible kid from Argentina. I saw him and said: ‘This is something different. I have never seen this before.’ He was a good kid. He’s one of the best mates you can have in football. I have a really good relationship with Leo Messi, it’s based on trust.” He also added high praise for another former team-mate: “Perhaps I could have coached Neymar at Barcelona, but our economic situation was so bad that his signing was never an option. Neymar’s first years at Barcelona were the closest I ever saw someone get close to Leo Messi.”
The emergence of Lamine Yamal
One of Xavi’s greatest legacies at the club will be the debut he handed to Lamine Yamal, who has since developed into a global superstar. The former manager is convinced that the teenager is a generational talent, provided he maintains the correct professional focus. Xavi also addressed his own departure from the dugout, suggesting that internal friction rather than sporting results ultimately ended his tenure despite an initial agreement to stay.
“Lamine Yamal is a chosen player. A genius of football," Xavi stated. "He’s already the best or one of the best players in the world right now. It now depends on his mindset, his energy, and his desire to make history. It’s in his hands."
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A bright future under Hansi Flick
Despite the abrupt nature of his exit, Xavi remains a vocal supporter of the project currently being overseen by Hansi Flick. He believes the squad he helped shape - comprising young talents and seasoned internationals - is now in a prime position to dominate Spanish football for years to come. For Xavi, the work done during the club's most difficult financial period has provided the springboard for the current successes at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
“I believe we did a very good project, and laid very strong foundations for Flick," the former captain noted. "Hansi Flick is doing an exceptional job, and I think the players have matured to compete. There’s a team for the future 10 years with this generation of Lamine, Kounde, Fermín, Gavi, Pedri. All of these are players that we trained and developed.”