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Lionel Messi’s former team-mate has a role to play in dashing Man City’s domestic treble dream - with Oriol Romeu bringing ‘old-school’ qualities to Southampton
- Getty
Ex-Barcelona star Romeu returned to St Mary's as a free agent
Now 34 years of age, La Masia academy graduate Romeo retraced steps to St Mary’s in November 2025. He had been a free agent since seeing his contract at Barcelona terminated by mutual consent.
The all-action midfielder previously spent seven memorable seasons with the Saints between 2015 and 2022, having also graced English football during a spell at Chelsea that saw him form part of FA Cup and Champions League-winning squads.
With his vast experience being factored into the equation, Southampton welcomed the opportunity to bring a familiar face back onto their books when searching for a spark early on in the 2025-26 Championship campaign.
Romeu has made just seven appearances for the Saints - the last of those coming on February 28 - with Tonda Eckert favouring a tactical approach that does not play to the Spaniard’s many strengths when filling a holding role.
Southampton have been faring admirably without him, going 20 games unbeaten across all competitions, and are now counting down the days to a FA Cup semi-final date with Premier League giants City - having already disposed of Arsenal in the last eight, courtesy of Shea Charles.
Explained: What Romeu brings to the Southampton squad
A travelling army of supporters is preparing to descend on Wembley Stadium, with the club’s official training kit partner preparing to carry several of those on the Midnite Express, and Romeu has work to do behind the scenes even if he does not step foot on the field against Pep Guardiola’s side - who could complete a clean sweep of domestic honours this season.
Former Saints striker Long told GOAL when asked about the intangible qualities that Romeu offers to Southampton: “You'd be surprised what he'd bring behind the scenes. He would bring a lot of that confidence and that camaraderie.
“I always said, ‘if I ever went to a war, I'd want Oriol beside me’. He's that sort of character. Even though he's not playing, I'm sure he's the first out in training and the last to leave. He is so professional.
“He's knowledgeable about the game, obviously, being at Chelsea and Barcelona. His whole demeanour is infectious for all the players around him.
“It was a great signing to get him in, to get him part of the dressing room because there's a lot of inexperienced players there. They're still finding their foothold in the game. If they do go to the Premier League, I'm sure that would be vital for them as well.”
Long added on Romeu’s knowhow, with there not many former Barcelona players in the second tier of English football: “Even the way he trains, he's that determined in training. He trains like he plays. He could have got a yellow card every day in training, he's that sort of player. It's all honest and he's just trying to better himself, better the team. Like I said, if you were going to war, you'd want him on your side.”
- Midnite
Is there still a place for 'old-school' tactics in modern football?
Romeu could be relied upon totake the fight to City if a recall is earned on Saturday, with there no chance of him ever backing down from a challenge. Southampton may need to embrace a few dark arts against Premier League title challengers.
Asked if there is still a place for that “old-school” approach in modern football, as Davids attempt to slay Goliaths by ruffling a few feathers and taking a physical approach to on-field battles, Long added: “Yes, you want to show your physicality, but the problem with City, it's hard to get close enough to kick them at times! They keep the ball so well and they move it and they don't give you the opportunity to get too close to them.
“There is a little bit of that. I know when I played against younger defenders at bigger teams, I suppose my experience was the thing I had above them and kind of holding them in the right place and playing off their back shoulder and stuff they're not used to.
“Those old-school tactics, I suppose do go a long way, but Saints play a lot of football as well. They need to be able to mix it up, but at the same time, they're flying at the moment. They're winning games and scoring goals for fun. You don't want to change that too much.”
How will Southampton fare when facing Haaland and Co?
Whoever starts at Wembley, Long has encouraged those that get the nod to embrace the sense of occasion and look to enjoy themselves. He said of lining up against Erling Haaland and Co: “It's nerve-wracking before the game. You're always looking forward to building up to it. But no matter who you are before the game, you've got to be nervous. They're good nerves as well because you want to succeed.
“It's just being tight and sticking to your game plan because Man City can put you into a situation where you think, ‘oh yeah, we've got set’, and then they'll just switch it on. So just staying alert all game and trying to prevent Haaland from bursting through the fence. The thing is with Man City, you stop Haaland, you've still got 10 other players that can score a goal - even the keeper!
“It's going to be tough but they've done well this season, they've stayed in games until the end. They've won the fourth round game in extra-time, and late winners in two matches, so they're never doubting themselves. It's a good mentality they have at the moment.”
- Midnite
Promotion-chasing Saints taking the Midnite Express to Wembley Stadium
The Saints will head to Wembley on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bristol City on Tuesday. Said result has kept them in the hunt for automatic promotion and an immediate return to the top-flight. That should ensure that those making the trip to north London have plenty to shout about.
Southampton fans asked, Midnite delivered as the in-demand Midnite Express returns with free luxury coach travel for the club’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday, April 25. Midnite, Southampton’s official training kit partner, has run exciting fan-led initiatives throughout the 2025/26 campaign, including the first Midnite Express when Saints played Sheffield United earlier this season.