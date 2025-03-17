Keep Lionel Messi, scrap salary cap & ditch designated player rules: MLS told how to keep next Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars playing on home soil amid European exodus
Jermain Defoe believes that retaining Lionel Messi while scrapping salary cap and designated player rules would help MLS to keep USMNT stars at home.
- Strict rules govern Major League Soccer
- Messi has helped to raise profile of division
- Questions asked of what the future holds