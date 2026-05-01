Lionel Messi makes dream come true for Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto after previously being gifted signed helmet by Alpine driver

Reflecting on the significance of the meeting, Colapinto stressed the intimate nature of the conversation, which allowed the athletes to connect on a personal level without the pressure of media or marketing.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: "I don't know. I think it's a really busy race. They have a match on Saturday afternoon. It was a very special moment. It was something I had dreamt of all my life. If you ask any Argentinian who they want to meet, it's Leo. I had the chance."