Lionel Messi first? What about Endrick? Christian Pulisic? Ranking Top 25 players ahead of Copa America 2024

Messi is clearly the best, but he isn't the only global superstar on show in the U.S. at Copa America 2024

Ahead of the 2024 Copa America - the first iteration of the tournament to be held in the United States since 2016 - all of the focus, understandably, is on Lionel Messi.

And with good reason. The Argentina captain will forever be the center of the soccer world, and he now practices his craft in the very country in which he will look to bring back-to-back Copa America glory.

But he's not the only big name who will strut his stuff in the US this summer. A bounty of the sport's best will be on show throughout June and July, with top players from around the European and global game all vying for national team success.

Beyond Messi, Madrid's trio of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Federico Valverde all catch the eye. There's talent aplenty, though, with key players for Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and more all set to be on show at the Copa America.

GOAL ranks the top 25 players set to appear in this year's iteration of the ever-anticipated tournament...