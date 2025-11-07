Lionel Messi x Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami? CR7 'would love to go there' but Hollywood considered to be a more likely MLS landing spot for Portuguese GOAT

Meulensteen, who worked with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, believes such a deal could be agreed. He has, however, told Compare.bet of a possible move to America for a man that would generate considerable excitement in the States: "Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.

"On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.

"MLS has really taken off because they've got a soccer generation. There are kids and adults that are going to the stadiums now who grew up playing soccer, watching soccer. They're not really interested in baseball or American football and basketball.

"I think that’s the battle soccer has won in America, and that I've always advocated, it has come from not fighting those other sports. There's no reason for it. You need to try to find a place next to it. And they have.

"I don’t think Ronaldo would be interested in a move to Brazil. The language is the same but I think he would be drawn to MLS because of the exposure and everything that would come with it. You can't beat Hollywood."