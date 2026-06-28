‘Could have further cemented his legendary status’ - Why Lionel Messi was on the bench for Argentina before making more World Cup history with cheeky free-kick

While most players chasing immortality would demand every minute of action, Messi took a different approach in Argentina’s Group J finale. The legendary number 10 started among the substitutes, a decision that head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed was actually driven by the player himself.

Following the 3-1 win, Scaloni explained that the 39-year-old was more focused on the squad's longevity than his own individual accolades. "Today he could have played 90 minutes and, with all due respect to the opponent, he could have further cemented his legendary status," Scaloni told reporters after the game. "But he preferred to let his team-mates get playing time and focus on what's to come. That speaks volumes about him, because he doesn't dwell on those numbers that everyone talks about. That speaks volumes about what the national team, the group, and his team-mates mean to him."