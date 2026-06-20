Lionel Messi subject of FIFA complaint as Algeria insist Argentina hero and Alexis Mac Allister should've been sent off in World Cup opener

The fury from the opposition stands in stark contrast to a monumental evening for the legendary forward, who celebrated his 200th cap by equalling Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament record of 16 goals. According to the report by The Athletic, an anonymous source revealed that the federation remains deeply aggrieved by the lack of protection afforded to their players during these unpunished physical exchanges. Despite this disciplinary drama, the captain's clinical treble ultimately secured a historic three points.