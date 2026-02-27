Liam Rosenior reveals Chelsea held team meeting after Wesley Fofana racial abuse

The red card was the sixth Chelsea have received in the Premier League this season as the Blues lost ground in the top four race following Zian Flemming's late equaliser. The Stamford Bridge stalemate means the west London side have now failed to win their last two league matches having been held at home by promoted pair Leeds and Burnley.

Fofana's dismissal means he is suspended for Sunday's trip to rivals and Premier League leaders Arsenal. Sadly, the 25-year-old received racist messages on his Instagram in the wake of the draw as the defender posted a screenshot of some of the heinous messages that he had been sent.

The Frenchman then sent a follow up post, with the message: "2026 and it is still the same thing. Nothing changes. These people are never punished. You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri also received abuse following the game, which prompted the 23-year-old to state: "It’s 2026, and there are still people like this. Educate yourself and your kids, please."

The Clarets put out their own release, which read: "The club has reported the post to Instagram's parent company, Meta, and expects strong support from them, together with the Premier League and the police, and will work to ensure that the individual responsible is identified and investigated," the statement read.

"There is no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly. The club continues to be unequivocal in its stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Hannibal will receive the full backing from the club and from the Burnley fans, who we have already seen condemning the abuse. There is no room for racism."