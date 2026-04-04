Liam Rosenior ready to 'move forward' with Enzo Fernandez as Chelsea boss praises midfielder despite suspension

Chelsea have been dealt a significant setback following the absence of Enzo Fernandez at a crucial stage of the season. The 25-year-old midfielder has been handed a two-match suspension by the club, ruling him out of the emphatic 7-0 FA Cup victory over Port Vale, as well as a key Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Head coach Rosenior confirmed that the decision came after an internal meeting, explaining that the vice-captain had “crossed a line” with his recent comments.

The disciplinary action follows a candid YouTube interview in which the £107 million signing appeared to hint at his long-term ambitions. Speaking about his future, Fernandez admitted his desire to live in Spain, highlighting his admiration for Madrid and noting that he would feel more comfortable speaking Spanish, despite managing in English.