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Lewis Ferguson reaffirms Bologna commitment after summer Rangers speculation but admits boyhood dream remains
Midfielder addresses summer transfer rumours
Bologna captain Ferguson has reaffirmed his commitment to the Serie A club following heavy speculation linking him with a switch to Rangers during the summer window. The Scotland international admitted to weighing up his options after the World Cup but insisted an exit was never close to materialising. Ferguson, who has made 140 competitive appearances for the Rossoblu, opted to continue his journey in Italy following the arrival of a new coaching setup.
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Scotland international explains career choices
The midfielder faced an uncertain future after falling out of favour under former manager Vincenzo Italiano last term, starting in just 32 of his 45 appearances across all competitions despite captaining the side to the 2024-25 Coppa Italia.
Addressing the links with the Glasgow giants, Ferguson said: "I had a long think after the World Cup about my future, and I was a little bit unsure, but nothing was ever that close. When I went back for pre-season, we had a new manager [Domenico Tedesco], and it was like a fresh start.
"We have changed again since [with Raffaele Palladino], so I've had three new managers in the last two months [including Sebastien Pocognoli with Scotland]. I had a long think about what my future was going to look like and in the end it was still at Bologna. I've loved every moment that I've had there. It was just about continuing that journey and seeing where it takes me."
Family connections fuel Ibrox ambition
Deep-rooted family ties keep him linked to Rangers, with his father Derek and uncle Barry having both represented the club, alongside the presence of his former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes at the Ibrox helm.
Acknowledging that lifelong bond, Ferguson added: "It's no secret that I grew up a fan and my family is involved in the club. It was a dream of mine as a kid, and that's not changed, but I don't want to speak about that while I'm a player at Bologna. In the future, you never know. It might happen, it might not, but it's always been something in the back of my mind."
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Tough domestic run tests resolve
The 27-year-old faces a challenging task to keep Bologna out of the relegation zone after earning only two points from their first five Serie A matches. The skipper has played every minute under new boss Palladino in a bid to arrest the slump. With two years remaining on his contract alongside a 12-month option, restoring domestic stability remains his sole priority.
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