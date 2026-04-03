When asked about possible approaches from certain clubs this summer, Eberl said in an interview with Absolut Bayern: "Let them have a go; he’s under contract until 2029."
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"Let them say what they like": Max Eberl dismisses rumours of Vincent Kompany leaving Bayern
The sporting director of the German record champions remains unfazed by the speculation surrounding the FCB head coach, whom he praised in the highest terms: "Even though he’s only turning 40, he’s already one of the very best in the coaching profession. Because he’s a very astute, intelligent person. Please emphasise the word ‘person’! People have always had respect for him. But he makes that respect grow every day. Simply by being himself."
You can feel “every day” how the Belgian is developing the team and the club as a whole, said Eberl. “He brings the experience he gained as captain of a top-flight team to bear before every match. That quality is fantastic; his composure does us a world of good.”
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Kompany is reportedly being considered by Manchester City
Sky recently reported that Manchester City are preparing for manager Pep Guardiola’s departure at the end of the season and are therefore considering Kompany as his successor. As a former player who wore the Sky Blues’ shirt between 2008 and 2019, the Belgian remains deeply emotionally attached to the club.
At the same time, however, an early departure from Munich is extremely unlikely and, according to Sky’s information, is not currently on the 39-year-old’s radar anyway. Kompany is doing an outstanding job at Bayern – among other things, he is on course for the Bundesliga title with the German record champions.
Furthermore, he also enjoys an excellent relationship with the sporting staff led by sporting director Christoph Freund and Eberl. In October 2025, the Bayern bosses extended their successful coach’s contract early until 2029. This contract is not reported to contain an exit clause for the summer.