Leeds United 'in pole position' to land Juventus striker & will offer 'big wages'

Leeds United remain favourites to secure the signing of Juventus striker Lois Openda this summer, despite Coventry City joining the race, Football Insider reports.

The West Yorkshire side are considered better placed to complete what will likely be a “very expensive” deal during the upcoming transfer window, with a loan-to-buy agreement currently their preferred route forward to bring the forward to the Premier League.

Juventus are looking to offload the 26-year-old after a difficult spell in Italy, and sources have indicated that Leeds are prepared to make a significant financial commitment and hand “big wages” to the former RB Leipzig man. Openda has made 37 appearances for Juventus this season, scoring just two goals.