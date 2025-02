'He could be on Mars for all I care' - Lauryn Goodman insists Kyle Walker's AC Milan transfer 'makes no difference to her' as defender's ex-mistress admits she WOULD like to move abroad herself after 'year of drama' K. Walker AC Milan Manchester City Serie A Premier League Showbiz

Lauryn Goodman says Kyle Walker's AC Milan transfer makes "no difference to her" but admits she would like to move abroad after a year of "drama".