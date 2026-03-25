Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi: From baby baths to a battle for GOAT status?

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe may be leading the race for this year's Ballon d'Or but the 18-year-old Yamal is hot on their heels and defying logic on a weekly basis. As Bukayo Saka previously put it, "Honestly, doing what he is doing at his age, what can you say?... He's unreal. It's not normal. No one does that." Not even Lionel Messi, in fact.

One is always reluctant to bring the greatest of all time into a conversation about Yamal's potential. It feels unfair, particularly in light of how many youngsters have previously buckled under the pressure of being touted as 'The new Messi'. The fact of the matter is, though, that comparisons are now utterly unavoidable because the similarities are so striking.

We're talking about two diminutive left-footed right wingers capable of bamboozling full-backs from a standing start with a simple drop of the shoulder or a blistering burst of pace - which is why Yamal has, just like Messi before him, become a global star with Barcelona before turning 20. What's really remarkable, though, is that the Spaniard is even more advanced than Messi at the same age, which only begs a question that would have been once considered sacrilegious: could Yamal end up rivalling his idol for the title of the game's GOAT?