Lamine Yamal 'hurt' by Barcelona! Teenage sensation unhappy as Hansi Flick forced to address star's substitution storm

Despite the growing noise in the media, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was quick to play down any talk of a rift or a bad attitude ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao. Flick offered a medical explanation for the substitution, explaining that the player was not at 100 per cent physical capacity during the weekend win.

"He had a minor issue, a headache," Flick told reporters. "Lamine is a genius, it's understandable. He's had three weeks off and has only trained a few days. It's normal that he's not at his peak."

Flick was quick to highlight the forward's pivotal role in the opening victory, noting his defensive work rate and an assist for Raphinha. "We need to find a solution so he can get back to his best, but I really value his 60 minutes," the manager added. "He pressed very well on the first goal and on the second he passed the ball to Raphinha. He gives us more options. He helped us a lot and he's doing well. We'll see how he progresses, but we need him because he's exceptional."