'Absurd' Lamine Yamal always a second ahead of the game as Roma defender opens up on facing Barcelona star and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe

Having spent time in La Liga with both Espanyol and Mallorca, Kumbulla is uniquely positioned to judge the relative threats of Spain’s most dangerous forwards. When asked whether it is more difficult to handle the Real Madrid striker or the Barcelona winger, the defender offered a nuanced take based on his tactical positioning on the pitch.

"I've marked Mbappe closely because as a central striker he plays more in my area of ​​the pitch; Lamine is often moved to the wing, but watching him from the pitch is absurd. It's as if he always arrives a second earlier, beating everyone else,” Kumbulla told GOAL.







