Revealed: Why Barcelona and Real Madrid are missing from Liga’s opening matchday

Liga returns this weekend with a unique format, featuring just six fixtures across the opening matchday. Crucially, Spanish top-flight giants Barcelona and Madrid will not be in action. Deportivo Alaves host Getafe in the opening match on Saturday evening, followed by Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano. Racing Santander, Espanyol, Deportivo La Coruna, and Atletico Madrid will also play across a staggered opening schedule.

The unusual opening weekend is the result of an agreement between Liga and Spain's players' union, the AFE. The deal enforces a mandatory break for players whose national teams reached the World Cup semi-finals.