Kylian Mbappe admits two-hour storm delay made him 'very nervous' before inspiring France to World Cup victory against Iraq

France's World Cup meeting with Iraq in Philadelphia was disrupted by severe weather, with officials suspending the match for an extended period. Players from both teams were sent back to their dressing rooms as they waited for conditions to improve.

The lengthy delay created uncertainty over when play would resume. Once the match restarted, however, France regained control and secured a comfortable 3-0 victory. Mbappe played a decisive role in the result, scoring twice as France claimed all three points to advance to the knockout stage.