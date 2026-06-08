Kylian Mbappe facing same ‘big star’ problem at Real Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo - with former team-mate of CR7 reacting to ‘arrogant’ criticism of French forward

Former Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has jumped to the defence of Mbappe, claiming that the French forward is being unfairly targeted by critics. Since his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe has found himself under the microscope, with some suggesting that his departure from Paris has actually improved the Ligue 1 champions while he struggles.

Van der Vaart, however, insists that the tag of arrogant is wide of the mark. Speaking to Aceodds, the Dutchman said: "When people are talking about Mbappe being arrogant, it makes me a little bit upset, and people also talk now because PSG won two Champions League titles. Everybody is saying, yeah, you can see that he was the problem, and don’t get me wrong… PSG has many good players, but not a single absolute world star. He was the world's star at the club. What happens when you play with a player like him in your team is that the other good players hide a little bit. He is under pressure, and he got the blame when PSG didn't win."