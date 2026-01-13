Kylian Mbappe absent from Alvaro Arbeloa's first Real Madrid training session after strong response to Xabi Alonso's dismissal

Following an eventful couple of days for Real, the Blancos returned to training on Tuesday - ahead of a Copa del Rey clash with Albacete on Wednesday. Sweeping changes are expected to be made to their team when facing second tier opposition.

The likelihood is that Mbappe would not have featured in that contest even if he was fully fit. He has, however, been nursing a knee injury of late and was only named on the bench for a meeting with Barcelona in the Middle East.

He was introduced during the second-half of that fixture, as Real found themselves chasing the game and more major silverware, but made little impact in a 3-2 defeat. The World Cup winner is now being granted another rest.