Kyle Walker 'deeply fearful' his marriage to Annie Kilner could be over with Man City star's team aware more 'upsetting' stories on affair with Lauryn Goodman may emerge
Kyle Walker is “deeply fearful” that his marriage to Annie Kilner could be over, as more “upsetting” stories regarding Lauryn Goodman may yet emerge.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England star fathered two children with Goodman
- Was kicked out of family home by wife Kilner
- Has worked on marriage but questions remain