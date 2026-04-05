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Koman suffers an early setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup

R. Koeman
J. Schouten
Netherlands
World Cup
Netherlands

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Ronald Koeman, manager of the Netherlands national team, has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The tournament is set to kick off on 11 June at the Mexico City Stadium and conclude on 19 July at the New York–New Jersey Stadium, in what is expected to be one of the most exciting editions in World Cup history.

The Dutch national team will compete in Group F, alongside Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

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    The shock... An injury ends the dream

    In a shocking turn of events, PSV Eindhoven announced on Sunday that their captain, Jerdie Schouten, had suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury to his knee during the match against Utrecht, meaning he will definitely miss the World Cup.

    Schouten (29) sustained the injury during the second half of Saturday evening’s match, which ended in a 4-3 victory for PSV, after his knee suddenly buckled, forcing him to leave the pitch on a stretcher amid great concern.

    The club confirmed that subsequent medical tests revealed a torn cruciate ligament, an injury that typically requires a recovery period of between six and nine months, effectively ending his hopes of making the World Cup.

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    Powerful statements… shock and hope

    In an emotional statement, Schouten said: "When I got injured, I immediately felt that something wasn’t right… I had a glimmer of hope that it wasn’t serious, but unfortunately the opposite turned out to be true."

    He added: “It’s a huge blow right now, but I’ll get over it quickly… There are great moments ahead for PSV, and I’ll do everything I can to be part of them.”

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    An exceptional season and a painful end

    Schouten has made 40 appearances for PSV in all competitions this season, including 28 league matches, helping the team edge closer to winning the title for the third consecutive season.

    At international level, the midfielder has made 17 appearances for the Netherlands since his debut in 2022, most recently playing the full 90 minutes in a friendly against Ecuador, which ended in a draw last week.

    Schoten’s absence is not only a personal loss, but also presents Ronald Koeman with a real tactical challenge, given the player’s importance in the midfield setup just a few months before the World Cup kicks off.

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