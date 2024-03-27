Kobbie Mainoo plays his way into the England lineup! Winners and losers from Three Lions' Brazil and Belgium clashes as centre-backs endure terrible time

Gareth Southgate had a string of issues to overcome in the most-recent international break, but who emerged with something to smile about?

Gareth Southgate was dealt a difficult hand for England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Not only did the Three Lions boss lose a host of experienced heads at various points in the international break, with Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and John Stones all going down at various points, he was also unable to cast an eye over several prospects for Euro 2024 this summer due to injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would no doubt have been handed some more minutes in midfield across the two matches if he was fit, while injured Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones would have likely received a maiden call up too. In this context, it's perhaps no surprise that England failed to win either game, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Brazil before dramatically salvaging a 2-2 draw with Belgium at the death.

It's not all bad news, though. Southgate will be encouraged that several players he handed debuts to rewarded his faith with standout displays, while star man Jude Bellingham also continued to write his England legend against Belgium.

Article continues below

Below, GOAL takes a look at the biggest winners and losers from the March fixtures as we edge closer to Euro 2024...