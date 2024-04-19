BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Carragher-Abdo-HenryGetty/GOAL
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Kate Abdo admits Jamie Carragher's on-air 'loyalty' jibe 'hurt' her as CBS Sports presenter addresses boyfriend Malik Scott's 'physical manner' comments

Champions LeagueThierry HenryArsenal vs FC PortoArsenalFC Porto

Kate Abdo has admitted being "hurt" by the joke Jamie Carragher made on CBS Sports about her relationship with former US boxing pro Malik Scott.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Carragher joked about Abdo's not being 'loyal' on air
  • Abdo addressed awkward moment the following night
  • CBS presenter admits she was 'hurt' at time

Editors' Picks