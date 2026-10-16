Karim Benzema to Lyon? Former agent reveals ex-Real Madrid star 'thought for a long time' about emotional homecoming

Benzema considered making an emotional return to boyhood club Lyon following the termination of his Al-Hilal contract this summer. The French side explored the possibility of signing their former academy graduate, as confirmed by general director Matthieu Louis-Jean.

The 38-year-old striker rose through the youth ranks at Lyon before departing for Real Madrid in 2009. A spectacular homecoming to the Rhone club would have provided a poetic final chapter to his illustrious career.

However, complex contractual obligations prevented any deal from materialising during the summer window. His former agent, Djaziri, has now lifted the lid on why the prospective move fell through.