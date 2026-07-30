AFP
Karim Adeyemi already impressing Barcelona team-mates as defender sees good relationship developing already
Adeyemi makes a fast start at Barca
The arrival of Adeyemi at Camp Nou has generated a considerable amount of buzz, and it appears the excitement is shared within the dressing room. Balde, who is currently working through a specific training plan to regain full fitness, sat down for a Q&A session on the club’s official YouTube channel to discuss the new signing.
- AFP
Balde hails Adeyemi's frightening pace
Balde was quick to praise the personality and athletic prowess of his new team-mate, stating that a strong bond is already beginning to form between the two. Reflecting on his first impressions, Balde said: "He hasn't been here long, but in the short time he's been here I've spoken with him quite a bit. I think we've developed a good relationship.
"He seems like a calm guy. I hope he can help us a lot during the season, and I'm sure he will. He's very fast. He's a player I've known for a while, and I've been impressed by how quick he is."
Adeyemi is not hiding his ambition after completing his switch from the Borussia Dortmund. The forward is eager to prove himself under Hansi Flick, a manager who knows him well from their time together with the German national team. In his introductory press conference, Adeyemi was clear that the stature of the club was a major factor in his decision to move to La Liga.
"Expectations are high. I’m joining the best club in the world and I hope to show the manager and the fans that I’m a player for Barca... It’s a club unlike any other in the world," Adeyemi stated.
Balde sets ambitious seasonal targets
While Adeyemi’s speed is the talk of the camp, Balde remains focused on his own journey as he continues his rehabilitation program. Speaking about his objectives for the new season, the 22-year-old left-back explained that he is constantly looking to evolve his game.
"On an individual level, I want to keep improving and keep learning," he said during the interview. "I'm a very young player and I have a lot of room for improvement. These are my main goals. On a team level, I want to continue on this path we're on, or even improve. If more titles come our way, all the better."
- AFP
Memories of Clasico glory and idols
Looking back at his young but already storied career, Balde reflected on the moments that have defined his time in the first team so far. Unsurprisingly, his highlights involve the fierce rivalry with Real Madrid, including a dramatic league victory and a final win in the Supercopa.
When asked about his favorite match, Balde highlighted "the Clasico with Xavi, when Kessie scored." The defender recalled the thrill of that encounter, saying: "We won in the last minute and I was able to give the assist to Kessie." He also cited a goal against Madrid in the Supercopa final as his personal favorite.
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