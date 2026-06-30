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Kai Havertz apologises to Germany fans after missing crucial penalty in shocking World Cup shootout defeat to Paraguay
Germany's World Cup shootout record comes to an end
Germany suffered a historic World Cup exit as Paraguay ended their unbeaten record in penalty shootouts with a dramatic 4-3 victory. Die Mannschaft recovered from falling behind in normal time thanks to Havertz's equaliser, forcing extra time before the tie was eventually settled from the spot. The Arsenal forward endured a difficult evening after failing to convert his penalty in the shootout. Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah also missed as Paraguay book their place in the next round.
- AFP
Havertz accepts responsibility after Germany exit
Havertz faced the media after Germany's elimination and accepted responsibility for the disappointing result. The forward reflected on another unsuccessful World Cup campaign and admitted the defeat would be difficult to process. He also apologised to Germany's supporters and insisted the players must take responsibility for the early exit.
"I’m a little lost for words," he said, as quoted by Standard. "This is my second World Cup and both times it came to nothing. All I can do is apologise. We have to take a hard look at ourselves, especially the players, and I’m leaving the coach out of that."
VAR controversy and shootout drama
Germany's exit was shaped by several pivotal moments. Tah's extra-time effort was ruled out after VAR determined that Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up, denying Die Mannschaft what appeared to be a late winner. Manuel Neuer then produced an important save in the shootout to keep Germany alive, but Tah missed his own penalty before Jose Canale converted the decisive kick to send Paraguay through.
For Havertz, the defeat continues a painful run after also ending on the losing side in a recent Champions League final decided by penalties. His successful domestic season with Arsenal has now been overshadowed by another disappointing international tournament.
- AFP
Germany face questions after early elimination
Germany must assess another disappointing World Cup campaign after their early exit. Havertz will now return to club football hoping to put the disappointment behind him after an otherwise successful season, while Germany's focus will turn to rebuilding confidence ahead of their next international fixtures.