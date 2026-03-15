Mark Iuliano, a former Juventus defender, speaking to Stile TV, compares the infamous video-review incident in which I was involved alongside the Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo in the 1997–98 Juventus v Inter match with the one involving Juventus’s Pierre Kalulu and Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni in the most recent clash between the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri, Inter 3-2 Juve on 14 February: “My incident with Ronaldo is part of a different story. Perhaps this incident overshadows it because of Alessandro Bastoni’s reaction after the dive, which caused a great deal of outrage, because after deceiving the referee, he went on to celebrate, going against every principle of fair and honest sport.”
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Juventus v Inter, Iuliano: "The Bastoni-Kalulu incident overshadows my own with Ronaldo"
Iuliano adds, as reported by TuttoJuve.com: "It had been a wonderful match and it was ruined. The linesmen have become useless if they can’t even have their say; the referee is subject to VAR, and we all expect VAR to be used on request and not to take over, and for the referee to review the incidents and make his own decisions. If the referee is appointed and paid, he must be the one to take responsibility and, if necessary, change his decisions, without four other people telling him what to do. In my day, we were ‘men’ enough not to think about diving.”
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