Juventus: the truth about Pellegrino

Juventus’ search for a new centre-forward has now entered the stage of detailed evaluation. It is no secret that the Bianconeri are scrutinising the profiles on the Old Lady’s management shortlist and are working to identify the best signing to secure ahead of next summer.

Among the many names that have emerged from the various rumours of recent weeks is that of Parma’s Argentine striker Mateo Pellegrino, but let’s take a closer look at exactly what is being reported regarding the Piedmontese club’s potential interest in the centre-forward from the team managed by Carlos Cuesta.