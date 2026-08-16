AFP
Juventus clarify Mostafa Shobeir transfer situation as talks over Egypt goalkeeper take fresh twist
Juventus dismiss Shobeir links
The Italian giants have firmly denied recent reports suggesting that Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper Shobeir is a target for the club during the current transfer window.
Speculation had intensified over the 26-year-old following his impressive performances on the international stage, but Juventus have acted quickly to pour cold water on the rumours of a potential move to Serie A.
In a direct response to the growing speculation, a club representative told the media: "Juventus has no interest whatsoever in signing Shobeir, and the player is not in our plans." This definitive stance appears to end any hope of the shot-stopper heading to the Allianz Stadium this summer.
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Claudio Chiellini addresses the rumours
The denial was echoed at the highest level of the club's sporting department. Juventus CEO Claudio Chiellini reiterated that the player is not under consideration for the Bianconeri's first-team squad.
"Juventus did not show any interest in signing Mostafa Shobeir, and the player is not in our calculations at all," Chiellini confirmed when asked about the links to the Egyptian Premier League star.
Further club officials, including sporting director Frederic Massara, expressed confusion over the origin of the reports. In a joint statement, the pair noted: "We have received many calls regarding these reports, and we do not know their source, but what we know well is that everything said about our interest in signing Shobeir is completely incorrect.
Alternative targets for the Bianconeri
While Shobeir is not on the radar, Juventus are still actively seeking a new goalkeeper to bolster their squad. The club has recently been linked with a high-profile move for Aston Villa’s World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez. However, that deal is complicated by the Argentine's physical status, specifically a broken finger that could require surgery and lead to a three-month lay-off.
The search for a new number one has seen Juventus explore various avenues across Europe. The club had previously monitored Zion Suzuki, who eventually joined Aston Villa, leaving the Old Lady to consider other options.
- AFP
Shobeir's rising stock at Al Ahly
Despite the Juventus denial, Mostafa Shobeir remains a highly-rated prospect in Middle Eastern football. The 26-year-old has established himself as the primary choice for both Al Ahly and the Egyptian national team, particularly after featuring in the 2026 World Cup. His standout moment came when he saved a penalty from Argentina legend Lionel Messi in their last-16 clash.
Al Ahly have already demonstrated their commitment to keeping the goalkeeper by rejecting external interest earlier this summer. The club reportedly turned down an offer from Danish side Nordsjaelland, preferring to retain their star man as they prepare for a busy domestic and continental campaign.
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