Goal.com
Live
CM grafica Zhegrova Juventus 2025 26 16 9Getty Images

Translated by

Juventus, disappointing Zhegrova may leave: how much is needed to avoid a capital loss and who wants him?

The Bianconeri club is disappointed and is considering selling the Kosovar player: all the figures and who is interested.

Edon Zhegrova is one of Juventus' biggest disappointments of the season, along with Jonathan David and Lois Openda. Three telling signs that sum up the Old Lady's transfer market last summer: a partial failure. 

Net of the physical conditions (groin strain) that affected his preparation and the first part of the season, Zhegrova has disappointed compared to the high expectations that the club, coaches and fans had placed in him. The numbers speak for themselves: 20 appearances, only one as a starter (against Paphos in the Champions League), no goals, no assists, a total of 445 minutes on the pitch (an average of 22 minutes in the 20 games in which the Kosovar was used).


  • WHAT MISTAKES!

    In these matches, Zhegrova showed that she has good technique, with moves that are more freestyle than football, but with very little effectiveness, combined with a poor ability to interpret matches and her position within them on a tactical level, and an even more deficient propensity for defence. Two highlights in particular remain in the memory: a costly loss of possession while attempting a dribble in her own third in Juventus 2-1 Roma, which led to a goal for the opposition, and above all the missed chance to score in Juventus 3-2 Galatasaray, with the Bianconeri leading 3-0.

    • Advertisement

  • THE IDEA IS TO SELL IT

    Now Juventus is wondering about Zhegrova's future, with both management and coach agreeing that the former Lille player is not one of the key pieces on which to build the future. Therefore, the Old Lady will carefully evaluate any offers, with the aim of avoiding a capital loss. This will not be easy, given that to achieve this goal, Zhegrova would have to be sold for no less than £11.4 million. Let's summarise the figures involved. 

  • ZHEGROVA-JUVE: CONTRACT AND MONEY

    Firstly, let us recall the terms of the agreement whereby Juventus announced the purchase of Zhegrova from Lille on 1 September 2025: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with LOSC Lille for the outright acquisition of the registration rights of the player Edon Zhegrova for a consideration of €14.3 million, payable in four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €1.2 million. There are also bonuses of up to €3 million, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives. Juventus has signed a sporting performance contract with the player until 30 June 2030."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • HOW MUCH IS NEEDED TO AVOID A CAPITAL LOSS

    Zhegrova has an annual amortisation cost of €2.86 million, and as a result, if he is sold after just one season in Turin, Juventus would need to sell him for €11.4 million to avoid posting a capital loss. Furthermore, it should be noted that the Kosovar has a gross salary of 4.6 million euros per season until 2030, so anyone wishing to buy him would have to guarantee him at least the same figures and the same duration.

  • WHO WANTS IT?

    Yes, but is there anyone who would like to buy him? At the moment, there is no concrete interest, only a very tentative enquiry from Everton. In any case, Zhegrova continues to attract attention from market operators in France's Ligue 1 and the Swiss Super League, two leagues in which the Juventus player, born in 1999, has performed well (107 appearances and 26 goals with Lille, 74 appearances and 11 goals with Basel). 

    WHATSAPP: All UPDATES in REAL TIME! Join the CALCIOMERCATO.COM WHATSAPP channel: click here

Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
0