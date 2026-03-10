Juventus, disappointing Zhegrova may leave: how much is needed to avoid a capital loss and who wants him?

Edon Zhegrova is one of Juventus' biggest disappointments of the season, along with Jonathan David and Lois Openda. Three telling signs that sum up the Old Lady's transfer market last summer: a partial failure.

Net of the physical conditions (groin strain) that affected his preparation and the first part of the season, Zhegrova has disappointed compared to the high expectations that the club, coaches and fans had placed in him. The numbers speak for themselves: 20 appearances, only one as a starter (against Paphos in the Champions League), no goals, no assists, a total of 445 minutes on the pitch (an average of 22 minutes in the 20 games in which the Kosovar was used).