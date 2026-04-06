Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Juventus jump ahead of Barcelona and Benfica in race to sign Bernardo Silva as Serie A giants open talks with departing Man City star

B. Silva
Juventus
Transfers
Barcelona
Benfica
Manchester City
Serie A
LaLiga

Juventus have accelerated their pursuit of Bernardo Silva, initiating formal discussions with the Portuguese midfielder's representatives. While Barcelona and Benfica harbour long-standing interest, the Italian club are pushing to secure the 31-year-old on a free transfer, aiming to convince him that Turin is the perfect destination for his next challenge.

  • Juventus open formal talks

    According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made the first concrete move for Silva, contacting his agent, Jorge Mendes. The Serie A heavyweights are reportedly preparing to offer the playmaker a three-year deal, which includes an option for a fourth season, worth between €7 million and €8m annually. With his City contract set to expire on June 30, the Bianconeri believe they can provide the high-level challenge he demands. By opening negotiations early, the club have stolen a march on rival suitors to secure the coveted signature.

    • Advertisement
  • Bernardo Silva Manchester CityGetty Images

    Fierce competition for signature

    Although the Turin side have established an early advantage, the race for the free agent is far from concluded. Barcelona have tracked him for several seasons, and he tellingly extended his contract in August 2023 to keep his Spanish avenues open. Additionally, Benfica have always dreamt of bringing their academy graduate home, while Paris Saint-Germain remain lurking in the background. Highly lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabian sides and Major League Soccer teams - potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - are also viable paths. However, Juventus remain confident in their European pedigree.

  • Replacing an irreplaceable maestro

    Finding a successor for a talent who has amassed 450 appearances and six domestic league titles over nine years presents an impossible task. Following a 4-0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed the imminent departure of the captain, stating: "Every good story comes to an end. I hope he enjoys the last six weeks, that he has a beautiful ending because he deserves it. And he deserves all the possible attention."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRIDAFP

    What comes next

    Before embarking on a new adventure, the playmaker remains entirely focused on finishing his English chapter on a high. He is determined to help his current employers complete a challenging comeback against Arsenal to win a seventh Premier League title, though they are currently nine points behind. Furthermore, lifting another FA Cup trophy remains a priority before his emotional farewell after they overcame Liverpool in the quarter-final to set up a clash with Southampton in the last four.