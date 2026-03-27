Juventus: an offer for Kessie emerges – the salary figures and Al-Ahli’s counter-offer

Juventus have not lost sight of Franck Kessie and continue to monitor a potential move that could gain momentum over the coming weeks. This is provided that the Ivorian midfielder, formerly of Atalanta and Milan, reaffirms his desire to bring his spell with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia to an end at the end of this season and, above all, agrees to a substantial reduction in his current salary. It is also crucial that the Bianconeri qualify for the next Champions League to boost their appeal (given that Kessie is also wanted by other clubs, including in Italy) and increase their financial resources.





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