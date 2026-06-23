'Words can't do him justice' - Luis Suarez pays tribute to Lionel Messi after seeing 'happy' Inter Miami team-mate light up 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Suarez has spoken of his immense pride regarding the spectacular form Messi has shown during the opening stages of the tournament. Messi secured his place at the absolute pinnacle of international football by netting twice in a comprehensive victory over Austria.

The clinical double took his overall tally to 18 World Cup goals, moving him two clear of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose. Speaking about the historic achievement, Suarez stated that no words can truly describe the impact of his Inter Miami colleague, who has continued to dominate the global stage in impressive fashion alongside his international team-mates.