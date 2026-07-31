Jurgen Klopp's successor decided as Red Bull pick former Bundesliga coach as new global football chief

Schmidt is a familiar figure within the Red Bull setup, having previously made his name as manager of RB Salzburg between 2012 and 2014. Following his successful stint in Austria, he went on to manage Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven, and Benfica, before most recently serving as Global Sports Director for Japan's J-League.

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff expressed his delight at bringing Schmidt back into the fold to spearhead their global operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Roger Schmidt back to Red Bull," Mintzlaff said, as quoted by Sky Sport. "With his many years of experience, his outstanding football expertise, and his clear understanding of our philosophy, he is the right person to be responsible for the sporting direction of our global football portfolio.

"Throughout his career, he has earned an excellent reputation for developing young talent and successfully promoting them at the highest level."