'I'm ready' - Jurgen Klopp holds Germany talks as he prepares for sensational return to management

Klopp addressed the speculation directly while appearing on television, confirming the DFB had made an approach as part of their search for a new manager. He also stressed that talks remain ongoing because of his current commitments.

"Julian has stepped down and the [federation] is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations," Klopp said.

The former Liverpool manager also insisted he has recovered from the exhaustion that prompted him to leave Anfield two years ago.

"About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool," he added. "Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready."