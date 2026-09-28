'Football, that's how it is' - Jurgen Klopp tastes first Germany defeat as clinical Greece secure historic Nations League upset

Klopp experienced his first defeat as Germany head coach as his side fell to a 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss against Greece. The match at the WWK Arena in Augsburg was decided by a 74th-minute deflected strike from Dimitris Kourbelis. This result earned the visitors a historic first-ever victory over Germany.

Despite dominating possession through Joshua Kimmich and Felix Nmecha, the hosts failed to convert key opportunities. They found themselves frustrated by a resilient and well-organised Greek defence throughout the contest. The result leaves Germany facing a tricky scenario in Group A. Meanwhile, Greece take sole possession of top spot in the standings.