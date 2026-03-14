AFP
Julian Alvarez 'is going to stay' at Atletico Madrid as director dismisses Arsenal, Barcelona & PSG rumours
Alemany shuts down exit talk
Alemany was blunt regarding the rumours linking Alvarez to a move away, specifically addressing reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. "It is the same as what happened with Antoine [Griezmann]. He has a contract with us and he is going to stay with us," Alemany told Movistar. "Julian clearly stated that he is very happy at Atlético, but everything he says is being misinterpreted. He has four more years on his contract and we hope he stays much longer and even extends it. I don't see any news regarding Julian. There is no issue; it’s just a matter of people looking for things where there are none. The real news is that he is providing an extraordinary performance."
- AFP
Suitors on high alert
Despite the club’s firm stance, the race for Alvarez remains competitive with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea all previously credited with interest. These clubs were reportedly alerted when the forward admitted "you never know" what might happen regarding his future. Alemany, however, suggested these words were taken out of context. He also chose to ignore distractions from other camps, specifically comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who told SER Catalunya that Alvarez is a "great player" who would fit Barça’s system, provided he shows willingness to join at a "renewable price" without breaking the bank. "I don’t talk about other clubs, only about Atlético, and everyone is responsible for what they say," the director remarked, reflecting a club focused on internal stability.
Griezmann snubs MLS move
Alemany's stance on Alvarez's future echoes his sentiments towards Antoine Griezmann's departure. The French forward had been linked with a mid-season move to MLS side Orlando City, but has opted to see out the campaign with the Spanish side as they chase Copa del Rey success.
Despite talk of an imminent move, Alemany insisted Griezmann will see out his contract at the club, saying: "That issue is speculation. Antoine has two more seasons, he is focused on what is coming and his performance is very good. We think about him helping us in what is coming. The rest is speculation."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Atletico?
Atletico currently sit third in La Liga and are on course to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having beaten Tottenham 5-2 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. The two sides meet in London on Wednesday to play the return leg.
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