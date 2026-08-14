Getty Images
Julian Alvarez apologises! Star striker makes STUNNING U-turn and admits 'mistake' to Atletico Madrid team-mates after failed Barcelona transfer push
Dressing room confession for Alvarez
The summer-long saga surrounding Alvarez has taken a surprising turn within the confines of the Metropolitano dressing room. After weeks of uncertainty and public declarations of a desire to move, the former Manchester City man has reportedly opened up to his colleagues. According to Cadena SER's Martin Talavera, the Argentine has fully owned up to his missteps, acknowledging that his public transfer request during the World Cup was poorly executed.
Talavera said: "Julian Alvarez isn't hiding the fact that he made a mistake in the dressing room. Until recently, he didn't talk about it, but now he's openly admitting his errors, especially in how he handled things."
- Getty/GOAL
Barcelona dream hit by Atleti wall
For much of the window, it appeared that Alvarez was destined for the Spotify Camp Nou. The player’s camp had been active in exploring a move to Catalonia, and meeting between Barcelona sporting director Deco meets Alvarez's agent Hidalgo in Madrid was a key moment that signaled Barca's serious intent to secure the 2022 World Cup winner. However, the Atletico hierarchy, led by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, remained steadfast in their refusal to strengthen a direct La Liga rival.
For much of the window, it appeared that Alvarez was destined for the Spotify Camp Nou. The player’s camp had been active in exploring a move to Catalonia, and a Madrid summit between Barcelona sporting director Deco and Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, underlined the Blaugrana's serious intent to land the 2022 World Cup winner. However, the Atletico hierarchy, led by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, remained steadfast in their refusal to strengthen a direct La Liga rival.
Commitment to the Colchoneros project
With the transfer window winding down and Atletico firmly blocking a domestic switch, Alvarez has swiftly refocused on the Rojiblancos cause. The report adds that the 26-year-old has promised his colleagues that he will leave everything on the pitch for the Atleti badge for as long as he calls the Metropolitano home. This shift in attitude is a massive boost for Simeone, who still considers the Argentine a crucial cog in his attack for the 2026-27 campaign.
The journalist noted that the striker told his peers: "He has told his teammates that his commitment is total, and that the time he spends with Atletico Madrid , which will be three years under contract, is paramount."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Focus shifts to the pitch
Now that the dust has settled, Alvarez will undergo a tailored fitness programme to get up to speed with his team-mates. After a delayed return to pre-season following Argentina's grueling run to the 2026 World Cup final, the coaching staff are taking zero risks with his health. As a result, the striker is set to be left behind for the upcoming friendly clash against Marseille while he grinds towards peak match sharpness in Madrid.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting