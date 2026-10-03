Getty Images Sport
Julia Zigiotti's early chip earns United victory over Liverpool in the Women's Super League
Early breakthrough at Leigh
Manchester United have continued their resurgence under Olid by securing a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. After a tough start to the season, which included a heavy defeat to Chelsea, United have now claimed seven points from their last three matches. The hosts took control within the opening six minutes when Khiara Keating made a poor clearance. Zigiotti immediately pounced on the mistake, executing a perfect chip from outside the penalty area to beat the goalkeeper and establish an early lead.
- Getty Images Sport
Executing the game plan
Though the early goal proved decisive, both sides created significant opportunities. Speaking to BBC Sport about her match-winning strike, Zigiotti explained their tactical approach: "We wanted to start the game quickly and hope they were not prepared, and that's what happened today." Following the opener, United pushed for a second goal before half-time. Jess Park ran from her own half and unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, only to see her effort crash against the crossbar.
Liverpool strike the woodwork
Liverpool, who have enjoyed an excellent start to their campaign, responded strongly and hit the woodwork themselves. Beata Olsson saw her hooked effort from a free-kick brilliantly turned onto the near post by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. The goalkeeper then produced a stunning double save in the second half, denying both Cornelia Kapocs and Olsson in quick succession. Despite late pressure and a close-range header from Jenna Clark that squeezed past the post, Liverpool could not find an equaliser, allowing United to secure all three points.
- Getty Images Sport
Heading into the break
The result leaves United level on points with Liverpool as both teams head into the international break. Upon returning to domestic action, Olid will hope her side can maintain this momentum, while Liverpool must regroup to get their promising league campaign back on track.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting