Julia Zigiotti's early chip earns United victory over Liverpool in the Women's Super League

Though the early goal proved decisive, both sides created significant opportunities. Speaking to BBC Sport about her match-winning strike, Zigiotti explained their tactical approach: "We wanted to start the game quickly and hope they were not prepared, and that's what happened today." Following the opener, United pushed for a second goal before half-time. Jess Park ran from her own half and unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, only to see her effort crash against the crossbar.