Jude vs Jobe Bellingham! England would be ‘very lucky’ to get sibling rivalry as Borussia Dortmund star pushes to join ‘Galactico’ big brother in Three Lions squad

Jobe has been doing his best to step out of the shadow cast by big brother Jude. He said after making the decision to leave Sunderland and head for Dortmund: “I don’t think my path has been the same as Jude’s at all.

“But, it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund, as so many top young players have done, not just me and my brother, then why would I not do it? It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude’s played here and it didn’t go well.”

Both of the Bellinghams are products of Birmingham's academy system. Big things have been expected of them from a young age, with both now possessing the kind of experience that allows them to thrive.

Jobe told reporters heading into the 2026-27 campaign: “I've played a lot of games in my career, and I'm not a young kid anymore. There are a lot of players who are younger than me, and I feel like I've got the experience.

“I think experience is about taking on board what you learn, not just playing in the games. I've had so many experiences to learn from in my career so far, and I feel like I can step up, improve, and do even more with the experience that I've got.”