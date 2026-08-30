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'I feel freedom again!' - Jude Bellingham hails Jose Mourinho as new Real Madrid role has unlocked his best form
Finding his feet under Mourinho
After falling short of his own lofty expectations over the past two campaigns, Bellingham has enjoyed a spectacular start to the new season. The England international looks completely revitalised under the guidance of newly appointed manager Mourinho.
The midfielder has already made a tangible impact in La Liga, finding the net against Espanyol before delivering a playmaking masterclass against Real Sociedad. During that clash, he provided decisive assists for both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, underlining his renewed attacking threat.
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Licence to roam
Speaking to Real Madrid's official media channels, Bellingham expressed his delight at the tactical shift implemented by Mourinho. He explained that his altered positioning has removed previous constraints, allowing him to dictate play more naturally and make late surges.
"I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the box," Bellingham said.
The midfielder believes this is the ideal setup to maximise his output on the pitch. "I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities," he added. "I am truly grateful to the manager for his trust in me and for giving me the chance to play this way."
Integrating the new arrivals
Beyond his personal resurgence, Bellingham is pleased with how a newly assembled squad is coming together under the Portuguese tactician. Real Madrid have introduced several fresh faces to the dressing room, and the midfielder has been impressed by their seamless transition into a high-pressure environment.
"They've made a very good impression on the group, both as people, which is the most important thing, and as footballers," Bellingham stated. "They're doing very well. It's not easy to arrive at a club with this kind of pressure, with a new coach and a new staff."
He added that the newcomers are already thriving despite the steep learning curve. "There are a lot to take in, and they're adapting without any problems. It's a joy to have them here."
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Navigating the European schedule
Real Madrid will need to harness this positive domestic start as they prepare for a gruelling run of fixtures. With the Champions League looming, Mourinho's side faces a congested calendar that will test the depth and stamina of the squad as they integrate their summer signings.
Bellingham is fully aware of the challenge ahead and stressed the need for consistency across all competitions. "It is extremely important to build momentum," he concluded. "Now comes a difficult phase with the start of the Champions League, where the matches pile up, and it is good to have a good start."
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