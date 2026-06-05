Josko Gvardiol wants Real Madrid transfer as Man City exit talk gains steam

Perez is reportedly preparing a major rebuild at Real Madrid, with defensive additions high on the club's priority list. Real Madrid's president has identified Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries as his top targets. However, in addition to those two names, Los Blancos are also eyeing Gvardiol, as per AS.

According to the report, Gvardiol has made it known that he would welcome a move to the Spanish giants. Madrid view the Croatia international as an attractive option because of his quality and versatility, although any deal would depend on the financial conditions involved.